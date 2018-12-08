Antonio Campbell: Nears game-high in points

Campbell tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in the win Friday over the Drive.

Campbell only played 18 minutes, but he was an efficient scorer during that stretch, trailing only BJ Johnson (18) for the team-high in points. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10 games this season.