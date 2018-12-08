Antonio Campbell: Nears game-high in points
Campbell tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in the win Friday over the Drive.
Campbell only played 18 minutes, but he was an efficient scorer during that stretch, trailing only BJ Johnson (18) for the team-high in points. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10 games this season.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...