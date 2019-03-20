Antonio Campbell: Returns after mysterious absence
Campbell (undisclosed) played seven minutes in the 141-109 blowout over Windy City on Tuesday, putting up four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist.
Campbell bizarrely wasn't even listed on the team's final box score March 10, and made two separate subsequent appearances either as NWT (not with team) or DND (did not dress). It would have interesting to see whether Campbell would have entered Tuesday's game if the contest was close, but at least this way we know the power forward is eligible to play. In 41 games, Campbell is averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
