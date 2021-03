Campbell notched 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and a block across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Campbell came off the bench to pace Lakeland in scoring, and now he will shift his focus to Monday's playoff matchup against Erie. Campbell averaged just 5.4 points per game in the regular season, however, so he's not expected to play a big role during the playoffs.