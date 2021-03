Campbell registered 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Monday's playoff win over Erie.

Campbell has been an effective scoring weapon off the bench for Lakeland of late and has scored at least 15 points in his last two appearances. Expect him to play a big role off the bench in the rest of Lakeland's playoff run.