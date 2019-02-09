Antonio Campbell: Unable to tally double-double

Campbell tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 109-103 win Friday over the BayHawks.

Campbell found himself in foul trouble near the end of the fourth quarter which likely played a part in his limited minutes in the big man only receiving 21 minutes of playing time. In 31 games with Lakeland, Campbell is averaging 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists on an average of 16.3 minutes per night.