Antonio Reeves: Waived by New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pelicans waived Reeves (knee) on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Reeves will hit the free-agent market after playing his first season in the NBA with New Orleans. The Kentucky product appeared in 44 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.
