Cleveland tallied 26 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes Wednesday in Santa Cruz's 109-99 loss to Grand Rapids.

It's the first 20-10 game at the G League level for Cleveland, whose scoring total led the way for Santa Cruz. Cleveland is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.2 minutes per game across 32 outings this season.