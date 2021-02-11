Cleveland added 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during Thursday's win over Salt Lake City.
Cleveland was dominate in the season opener for the Blue, as the guard led the team offensively while grabbing double figures off the glass to mark a double-double. Cleveland played with the Texas Legends last season averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
