Cleveland registered 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal during Sunday's win over Canton.

Cleveland was fantastic across the board during Sunday's G League win, as the guard reached at least the 14-point mark for a third straight game while flirting with a double-double across 28 minutes of action. Cleveland is currently averaging 20.3 points over the first three games this year.