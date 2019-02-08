Antonius Cleveland: Misses time due to leg injury
Cleveland did not play in Santa Cruz's 95-88 win over Stockton on Wednesday due to a leg injury.
Cleveland has had a long history with injury problems throughout his G League career, which is a shame considering there is definitely something to this second-year guard. In 28 games played for Santa Cruz this year, Cleveland is averaging 11 points a game on 46.1 percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds per game, and a smattering of assists, steals and blocks to round out a solid stat sheet. That being said, Cleveland can't impress anyone if he can't get on the court. If Cleveland can ever overcome his injury bug there's potential for serious development, but the clock is ticking and Cleveland's body might not be able to keep up.
