Antonius Cleveland: To be waived by Atlanta
Cleveland will be waived by the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cleveland, for financial reasons, will be a casualty of the trade that sent Dennis Schroder to the Thunder for Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick. As a result of injuries, Cleveland appeared in just 24 total games last season between the NBA and the G-League.
