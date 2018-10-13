Antonius Cleveland: Waived by Bulls
Cleveland was waived by the Bulls on Saturday.
Cleveland saw action in just one of Chicago's preseason contests, getting less than two minutes of run. It's possible the Bulls opt to keep his talents in the organization by signing him to the Windy City Bulls, the organizations' G-League affiliate.
