Antonius Cleveland: Waived Saturday
Cleveland was waived by the Warriors after Saturday's preseason loss to the Nuggets, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.
Cleveland was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Trail Blazers this past summer. He worked his way through the Las Vegas Summer League before signing with Golden State. It would not be surprising to see if ends up the Warriors' affiliate in the D-League, Santa Cruz.
