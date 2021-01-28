The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue announced Thursday that Cleveland will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Cleveland was a two-way player for the Mavericks in 2019-20, appearing in 11 games at the NBA level and averaging 1.0 points in 4.2 minutes per contest. After the Mavericks opted not to renew his contract this offseason, Cleveland joined the Thunder for training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal before being waived Dec. 3. The Thunder retained his G League rights after waiving him, so he'll suit up for the Blue throughout the affiliate's run in the Orlando bubble.