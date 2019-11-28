Pasecniks scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and racked up nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Wednesday's G League win over College Park.

Pasecniks played 27 minutes off the bench, a significant jump from the 16 he got in his last contest. Accordingly, Mike Cobbins was the starter who ceded time to the center from Latvia.