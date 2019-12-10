Anzejs Pasecniks: Nets 10 in win
Pasecniks scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and totaled five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks during Saturday's G League win over Canton.
Pasecniks played more than any of the other bench players with 25 minutes. He is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 10 games with Capital City.
