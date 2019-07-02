Anzejs Pasecniks: Rights renounced
The 76ers renounced their rights to Pasecniks on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pasecniks, was the 25th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old Latvian was interested in making the jump to the NBA in 2019-20 after spending consecutive seasons overseas, but Philadelphia evidently didn't see enough potential in the 7-foot-1 center to justify bringing him aboard. He'll now be free to sign with any of the league's other 29 teams if there's any interest out there.
More News
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.