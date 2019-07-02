The 76ers renounced their rights to Pasecniks on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pasecniks, was the 25th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old Latvian was interested in making the jump to the NBA in 2019-20 after spending consecutive seasons overseas, but Philadelphia evidently didn't see enough potential in the 7-foot-1 center to justify bringing him aboard. He'll now be free to sign with any of the league's other 29 teams if there's any interest out there.