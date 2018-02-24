Goodwin amassed 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during Friday's 135-116 road win over Texas.

The former Kentucky guard passed the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game while missing a double-double performance by one rebound. Aside from Friday, Goodwin has recently lived at the charity strip, attempting an average of over 12 shots per game during his last five contests. In addition, the 23-year-old is averaging better overall numbers than the last two seasons with 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds for Northern Arizona this season.