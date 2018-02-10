Archie Goodwin: Impressive stat
Goodwin recorded 20 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five steals, three rebounds and one assist during Friday's loss at South Bay.
Half of the the former Kentucky guard's points came from the free-throw line. Over his last three games now, Goodwin has attempted an astonishing 43 free throws and have made 72 percent. The 23-year-old is averaging a fine stat line with 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assist during his time with Northern Arizona.
