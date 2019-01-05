Goodwin agreed to a contract Thursday with the G League's Maine Red Claws.

Goodwin previously attended training camp with the Red Claws but was unable to secure a roster spot. After a brief stint in the Chinese Basketball Association, the 2013 first-round pick will return to North America to provide Maine with some extra backcourt depth. Goodwin hasn't appeared at the NBA level since 2016-17, and the fact that he was cut from the G League squad earlier this season doesn't bode well for his chances of resurfacing at basketball's top level.