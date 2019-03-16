Goodwin posted 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in the 125-114 win Friday.

Goodwin just registered a career-high in points last Friday, and topped it by one point a week after thanks to 52.6 percent field goal percentage. It could have been even worse if Goodwin had connected on more than two of his three-point attempts, but given he's only shooting 24.7 percent from deep through 25 games with the Red Claws, Friday's performance has been on par with the rest of this season.