Archie Goodwin: Tops season high one week after setting mark
Goodwin posted 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in the 125-114 win Friday.
Goodwin just registered a career-high in points last Friday, and topped it by one point a week after thanks to 52.6 percent field goal percentage. It could have been even worse if Goodwin had connected on more than two of his three-point attempts, but given he's only shooting 24.7 percent from deep through 25 games with the Red Claws, Friday's performance has been on par with the rest of this season.
More News
-
Archie Goodwin: Posts strong final line•
-
Archie Goodwin: Strong showing off bench•
-
Archie Goodwin: Signs with G League squad•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Well-rounded bench effort to cap SL play•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Lives at the charity stripe in SL victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Archie Goodwin: Added to Blazers' summer league roster•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...