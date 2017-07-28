Archie Goodwin: Waived by Nets
Goodwin was waived by the Nets on Friday.
Goodwin, who signed the first of two 10-day deals with the team on March 15, was let go by the Nets on Friday after appearing in 12 games last season. In those games, he posted 7.9 points, 2.3 boards and 1.9 assists across 15.4 minutes per game. His release may be a result of Brooklyn trading for wing Allen Crabbe, who projects to see near-starter's minutes, just several days prior.
