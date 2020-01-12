Aric Holman: Notches double-double Saturday
Holman tallied 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) along with 10 rebounds in a loss to Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Holman's double-double was just his second this season and first since Nov. 25. The undrafted rookie fell one shy of his season-best scoring effort with 23 points in the loss. He has played well over his last two games, averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds following a scoreless four-minute outing Jan. 3.
