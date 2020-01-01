Aric Holman: Plays 11 minutes Tuesday
Holman scored six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt) in a loss to South Bay on Tuesday.
Holman scored 16 points in 27 minutes two days earlier but was back to limited playing time Tuesday. Since notching double-digit points in three consecutive games from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, the undrafted rookie has averaged only 5.3 points in six contests.
