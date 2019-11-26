Aric Holman: Posts double-double in win
Holman tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3PT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in a victory over Santa Cruz on Monday.
Although Holman averaged only 8.3 points per game in his four seasons with Mississippi State, he has shown a penchant for scoring in the G League thus far, racking up 50 points in 65 minutes through four games. Much of his damage has been done from behind the arc as he has drilled 10 treys in 23 attempts from deep. He was a good three-point shooter in college (42.9 percent in four seasons), so he could turn some heads as a forward capable of spacing the floor.
