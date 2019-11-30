Holman racked up 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) and collected six rebounds and two blocks in Friday's win over Fort Wayne.

Holman came off the bench to register his highest scoring game of the season in the victory. The 22-year-old has scored in double-digits in five of his first six G League games and is averaging 14.2 points per contest on 54.2 percent shooting from the field.