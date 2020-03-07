Holman scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a win over Agua Caliente on Friday.

Holman could muster only one basket despite logging 16 minutes, his most playing time since Feb. 21. The Mississippi State product is averaging a scant five points on 34.8 percent shooting from the field over his last four games.