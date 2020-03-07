Aric Holman: Struggles continue
Holman scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a win over Agua Caliente on Friday.
Holman could muster only one basket despite logging 16 minutes, his most playing time since Feb. 21. The Mississippi State product is averaging a scant five points on 34.8 percent shooting from the field over his last four games.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.