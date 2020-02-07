Holman scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds in Thursday's win over Agua Caliente.

Holman's performance was only his second double-digit scoring game in his last six contests. The undrafted rookie's playing time has fluctuated throughout the season, but he has managed to post per-game averages of 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over 30 contests.