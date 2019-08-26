Aric Holman: Waived by Lakers
Holman will be waived by the Lakers on Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Holman, who is currently on a Exhibit 10-day contract, will be reportedly waived to make room for the newly signed Dwight Howard. The rookie out of Mississippi State will look to grab another contract with another team, presumably a G League contract, if at all any.
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...