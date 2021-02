Brooks posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 120-102 win over Canton.

Brooks continued to come off the bench Friday, but he's now scored in double figures in each of the first 11 games of the season. He recorded a season-high seven rebounds against the Charge and is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 31.7 minutes per game this year.