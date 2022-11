Brooks recorded 40 points (15-26 FG, 8-14 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Greensboro.

After scoring just 22 points (8-19 FG) through the first two games of the season, Brooks exploded for a season-high 40 points thanks to eight made three pointers. Across three games, he's averaging 20.7 points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field.