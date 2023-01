Brooks posted 23 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Charge.

Brooks scored 20-plus points for the third time over his past four appearances and extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games. He also grabbed at least eight rebounds for the fourth time during that stretch, falling two short of his second double-double of the campaign.