Brooks tallied 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Raptors 905.

Brooks bounced back from a five-point outing in his previous appearance to notch at least 15 points for the fifth time during the campaign. He also grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his first double-double.