Brooks had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Maine.

After logging double-digit point totals in the two games prior to Sunday, he only managed seven points against Maine, although he recorded a season-high five assists. The 21-year-old is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this year.