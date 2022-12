Brooks posted 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay in the G League Showcase.

Brooks struggled from deep but still scored in double figures for the 14th time this season. Across 18 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.4 points while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.