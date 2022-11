Brooks scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 win over Capital City.

Brooks was lights out from deep en route to his third 20-plus point outing of the campaign. Across eight appearances with College Park, the 24-year-old has averaged 17.4 points while shooting 40.6 percent from three.