Brooks had 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Despite shooting just 34.8 percent from the floor over the past two games, Brooks has managed to record double-digit point totals in each contest. The 21-year-old has struggled to generate much production in other areas, averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.