Brooks posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 10 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Windy City.

Brooks has seen his playing time diminish recently, as he has only logged 16 minutes in the past three games, with Tuesday's five points marking the first scoring he recorded during that time. The 21-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season.