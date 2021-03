Brooks totaled 23 points (7-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 119-111 win over Iowa.

Brooks was quite efficient from long distance Tuesday, and he led the team with a season-high 23 points while coming off the bench. He's scored at least 10 points in every game this season and is averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 31.2 minutes per contest.