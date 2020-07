Brooks had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Lakeland.

Despite coming off the bench Sunday, Brooks recorded a season-high 18 points. He's logged double-digit point totals in four of the last six games, but he is only averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this year.