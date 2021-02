Brooks generated 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Sunday's 125-114 loss to the Blue.

Brooks has come off the bench in seven of the first eight games of the G League season, but he's still had a prominent role for the Vipers. He was productive in several areas Sunday and is now averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 32.9 minutes per game this season.