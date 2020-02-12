Armoni Brooks: Productive off bench

Brooks had 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Brooks saw heavy usage despite coming off the bench Tuesday, and he delivered with 24 points, breaking a streak of three consecutive games with single-digit point totals. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG this season as his usage has been inconsistent.