Armoni Brooks: Scores 12 off bench

Brooks totaled 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes in Sunday's win against Long Island.

Brooks logged double-digit points for just the second time this season as he matched his season high of 12 points. The 21-year-old is now averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the first six games.