Armoni Brooks: Scores 12 off bench
Brooks totaled 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes in Sunday's win against Long Island.
Brooks logged double-digit points for just the second time this season as he matched his season high of 12 points. The 21-year-old is now averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the first six games.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.