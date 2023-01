Brooks tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 111-104 loss to Capital City.

Brooks came off the bench again and scored in double figures for a fourth straight game. Across 25 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep.