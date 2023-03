Brooks produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 131-105 win over the G League Ignite.

Brooks continues to be a sporadic producer for College Park, but when he's hot, he can score in bunches. Across 41 appearances, he's averaging 15.3 points while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from deep.