Brooks mustered 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to Motor City.

Brooks was efficient from the field and scored at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past five appearances. The 24-year-old continues to bounce in and out of the Skyhawks' starting lineup and is averaging 16.3 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep.