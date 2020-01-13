Armoni Brooks: Scores 24 off bench

Brooks had 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Sunday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Brooks saw 30 minutes for just the second time this season, and he rewarded the team by being one of its most productive scorers Sunday. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.