Armoni Brooks: Scores 24 off bench
Brooks had 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Sunday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Brooks saw 30 minutes for just the second time this season, and he rewarded the team by being one of its most productive scorers Sunday. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.