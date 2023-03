Brooks tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to Windy City.

Brooks scored a game-high 24 points, marking his highest output since dropping 30 against the Squadron on Feb. 24. Across 45 appearances, he's averaging 15.0 points while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from deep.