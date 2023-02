Brooks recorded 30 points (11-15 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-107 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Brooks was lights out from deep en route to a team-high 30 points, his most since dropping 31 against Fort Wayne on Jan. 22. Across 39 appearances, he's averaging 15.5 points while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep.