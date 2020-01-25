Armoni Brooks: Shatters season high in scoring

Brooks had 38 points (13-20 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 46 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Brooks' previous season high in scoring this season had been 24 points, but he breezed past that mark as Friday's matchup went into overtime. The 21-year-old's usage has increased over the past several games with largely productive results.