Armoni Brooks: Shatters season high in scoring
Brooks had 38 points (13-20 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 46 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Brooks' previous season high in scoring this season had been 24 points, but he breezed past that mark as Friday's matchup went into overtime. The 21-year-old's usage has increased over the past several games with largely productive results.
